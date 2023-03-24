Bertha L. "Bert" (née Funk) Roberts, 95, passed away on March 22, 2023, at 9:40 AM at her home in Godfrey surrounded by love.
Bert was born in Alton, IL on December 6, 1928, the daughter of Bert J. and Elizabeth C. (née Nolan) Funk. She was a 1946 graduate from Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, IL.
On May 29, 1954, she married Lloyd "Jack" Roberts. They were parents to three children, Michael D. (deceased), Gerald L., and Mary Beth.
Bert was appointed Highway Commissioner of Godfrey Township in 1986, when her husband, Jack, died in office. She filled his unexpired term, and continued as an elected official until Godfrey Township incorporated and became a village. In 1993, the Board of Trustees appointed her as the first Public Works Director for the Village of Godfrey. Bert worked on several beautification projects, including a Tree Beautification Program and the Adopt-a-Highway Program. She was known as the "Beautification Queen" per the Alton Telegraph. Bert spent countless hours working to improve the quality of "life" in Godfrey neighborhoods, including the Great Flood of 1993. She retired in 1998. Bert was a former member of the Godfrey Women's Club, and a Board Member for the Godfrey Cemetery Association
Upon retirement, her life continued to flourish as she thrived on (and is well known for) her garage sales. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family, doing housework and laundry, yard work, and anything else to keep her busy. She loved feeding her birds, fishing, and you could always catch her watching out the window keeping an eye on the neighborhood.
Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bert is survived by a son, Gerald (Cheryl) Roberts of Godfrey; a daughter, Mary Beth Roberts of Jerseyville; a granddaughter, Nicole L. (Ryan) Lampert of Brighton; five great-grandchildren, Chance Lampert, Kanyon Lampert, Kazdyn Lampert, Kamren Roberts and Bryson Roberts; three sisters, Shirley J. Wiedman of Godfrey, Margaret Wisnasky of Godfrey and Joan (Alan) Brown of Chesterfield, MO, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
In addition to her husband, and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary E. Lady and Patricia A. Funk, and three brothers, Robert J. Funk, Donald L. Funk and James Funk Nolan.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of memorial service at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Deacon Jay Wackerly will officiate.
Memorials may be made to William M Bedell Achievement & Resource Center.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.