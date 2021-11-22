Bertha Charlene Burnett, 80, died at10:14 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at her residence. She was born April 22, 1941 in St. Louis, MO the daughter of the late Willard and Margaret (Brooks) Baker. She was a CNA for many years at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. She married Robert Burnett and he preceded her in death. Surviving are one daughter, Tammy Huntsman of Alton, one son, Robert Burnett of Alton, four grandchildren, Justin Huntsman, Austin Huntsman, Maria Burnett, Matthew Burnett and one sister, Linda Pulliam (James) of Imperial, MO. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Baker and Danny Baker. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021. Burial will be at Memorial Park in St. Lous, MO. Reverend Sonny Renken will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com