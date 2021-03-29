Bernice Stupperich, 90, died at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born September 5, 1930 in Iron River, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Frank and Nellie (Bemben) Polkoski. She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton and enjoyed bowling. She retired as a nurse for Alton Memorial Hospital after 33 years of service. On December 31, 1951 she married George David Stupperich in Alton. He preceded her in death on September 24, 1987. Surviving are four daughters, Kathleen Stewart (Chuck) of Tulsa, OK, Linda Humphrey (Noel) of St. Charles, MO, Kitty Stupperich of Alton and Suzanne Stupperich of Alton, two sons, George Daniel Stupperich (Stephanie) of Wood River and David Stupperich (Heidi) of Bunker Hill. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Nichole Sandlin, Rusty Stupperich, Ashley Poole, Ryan Stupperich-Allsman, and Kiele Stupperich and seven great grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Albin, Sophie, Frank, Alec, Chester, Nick, Emel, Phillip, Henry, Ted, Susie, Mary, John and Helen. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
