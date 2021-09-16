Mrs. Bernice Leora Grandia while she slept, peacefully joined her late husband, Abron Grandia, in heaven Sunday, September 12, 2021.
She was born on January 6, 1928 in Pella, Iowa. Being raised on a farm in Iowa, she learned hard work and family values. This is where she fell in love with her husband Abron, of 63 years. Together they created many wonderful memories with the friends they made along the way and travels they took across the globe.
She is survived by her three loving children Lonn, Shawn, and Ronn and two wonderful grandchildren Ariana and Ryan. “Bea”, as she was known by her close friends, was a devoted wife and mother. She taught her children by setting an example by which she lived her life – hard work, honesty, and strong moral character. She was content staying in the shadows while quietly being the guiding force behind her family thus allowing her children to become respected members of their communities and her husband to develop a successful orthopedic surgical practice.
There was nothing our mother could not do once she set her mind to it. She became an accomplished cook and we children would sometimes help in the kitchen. Once she prepared three different chocolate mousse recipes and requested that we choose which one was the best. Another time, we had to rate on a scale of 1 to 10 how her chicken in mushroom and white wine sauce tasted. Oh, what wonderful and delicious memories.
Our mother had expressed a desire to have her funeral in the same manner that she lived her life-simply, humbly, and without fanfare. She wished to have a private burial where she would be placed to rest next to her loving husband, Abron, in Porter Grove Cemetery, Marion County, Iowa. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com