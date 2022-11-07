Berdette Hazelwonder, 91, died at 10:37 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home in Godfrey. Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man killed in Alton motorcycle wreck
- Juvenile held after threat at Granite City High School
- Shots fired, man charged after weekend home invasion
- Police investigate car theft from dealership
- Former Alton Deputy Fire Chief dies
- Gun control an issue in race for Illinois governor
- Two charged in Granite City robbery
- Willa Morrissey
- Candidates discuss Illinois’ unfunded pension debt
- 105th Alton Halloween Parade winners