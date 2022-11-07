obit stock color

Berdette Hazelwonder, 91, died at 10:37 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home in Godfrey. Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com