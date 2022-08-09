Benny Reinke

Benny John "BJ” Reinke, 68, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Christian Hospital Northeast.
He was born on February 20, 1954, in Alton, IL the son of Melvin "John" and Esther "Irene" (Pruett) Reinke. His longtime companion, Charlotte Allred, passed away in 2021.
BJ served in the US Navy. He had worked as a boilermaker until 1980. BJ was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
He is survived by three children and their spouses, Dan and Heather Reinke of Edwardsville, Lucy Leahy of Ozark, MO, and Shane Gray of Alton; three siblings and their spouses, Cathy and Keith Willlis of Edwardsville, Karl and Debi Reinke of Moro, and Jackie Leahy of New Brunswick, GA; six grandchildren, Deven Reinke, Deren Rienke, Hunter Porteous, Dakota Porteous, Gavin Gray, and Alyssa Gray; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his longtime companion, Charlotte Allred; he is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Scott and Melvyn.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, from 4:00 pm until the time of a Celebration of Life at 6:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Kale Hanson officiating.
A private family burial will take place at a later date at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to 5As.
