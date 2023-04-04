Benny Dearing

Benny Joe Dearing, 75, died at 8:48 pm, on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at his residence in East Alton, with his wife by his side.
He was born on June 21, 1947, in Kennett, MO, the son of Jim J. and Beulah (Moody) Dearing. Benny married Mary Ann (Shive) Jones on June 24, 1982, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.
Benny is a Untied States Army Veteran. He retired from Frito Lay. Benny enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues. He loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; two stepsons, Shane E. (Laura) Jones of Daphne, AL, and Stephen (Billie) Jones of Spring, TX; a stepdaughter, Sarah Ann (Keith) Dufresne; a grandson, Tyler (Cybrina) Dearing; a granddaughter, Brianna Marie Dearing; five step-grandsons, Connor O'Neil, Ian Paul, Addison John Jones, Holden John Jones, and Brady Quinn Jones; three great-grandchildren, Colton James, Kinsley Louise, and Kaylen Mae Dearing; and two sisters, Ella Jean Alexander Wade and Bonnie Jane Bounds, both of Kennett, MO.
Benny was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Timothy Darin Dearing; and a sister, Barbara Harmon.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 9 am until time of service at 10:30 am, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto with Pastor Kale Hanson as officiant. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Military rites will be performed at the graveside following services, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church and/or United in Mission at Zion.
