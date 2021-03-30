Bennie Allen Tidwell, 63, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Evelyn’s Hospice House in St. Louis, MO, with Tracy by his side.
Bennie was born on October 27, 1958 in Brinkley, Arkansas, a son of the late Bennie John Tidwell and Mary Lou (Davis) Tidwell.
Bennie was a First Mate with American Commercial Barge Line, a Process Server with the Simmons Law Firm, and most recently a Contactor with The Alton Telegraph.
Bennie enjoyed barbecuing, riding his motorcycle, traveling and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
On July 9, 1994 Bennie was married to Tracy (Hollingsead) Cupp of Wood River, she survives.
Bennie was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and a friend to many. Bennie was always talking and making friends everywhere he went. Bennie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bennie is survived and will be missed by his devoted wife Tracy Tidwell of Wood River; loving children, Mandi and Joe Dodd of Roxana, Robbie Cupp of Orangeburg, SC, Leah and Thomas Thompson of Worden, and Sarah Cupp of Orangeburg, SC; eight grandchildren; Blake, Autumn, Kadin, Layton, Morio, Ava, Aria, Keyaira; mother-in-law, Bonnie Hollingsead; four sisters; seven brothers; several aunts and uncles, along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A celebration of Bennie’s life will begin at 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Stephen Gray officiating.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be given to the family.