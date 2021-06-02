miller.jpg
Benjamin Alan Miller, 43, died at 4:42 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Alton. Born December 29, 1977 in Alton, he was the son of Thomas E. and Lauren N. (McAfoos) Miller of Godfrey. He was a self-employed construction worker. Along with his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Sydney M. Miller of Alton, a son, Wyatt Miller of Alton, a brother, Josh Miller of Alton and a sister, Jessica Grasle (Curtis) of Alton. A memorial visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com


 
