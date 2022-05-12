Barry Aldridge

Barry Edward Aldridge, 55, of Bunker Hill, IL peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:09 am at his home, after being surrounded by family and friends.
He was born on June 1, 1966, in St. Louis, MO the son of Robert and Mildred (Wallace) Aldridge. On September 11, 2000 Barry married Michelle Aldridge at Tower Grove Park in St. Louis, MO.
Barry was the owner and operator of Riverbend Motor Freight and Lilley Warehousing LLC. He loved to work and was a handy craftsman. He loved his dog, Shiloh and enjoyed traveling and relaxing on vacation, taking road trips, and spending holidays with his family; especially, Christmas.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle R. Aldridge of Bunker Hill, IL; mother, Millie Aldridge; children, Tonya Aboseada of Wood River, IL and Matthew Aldridge (Fiancée, Brittany Tackett) of Wood River, IL; two sisters, Linda Nagel of Godfrey, IL and Kim Dean (Jeff) of Oklahoma; a brother, Bobby Aldridge of Cottage Hills, IL; grandchildren, Paislynn Aldridge, Carter Barfield, and Isaiah Aldridge; a nephew Matt Nagel; a mother-in-law, Judy Gray (Bill); a father-in-law, Harold Barnett (Cathy); and a brother-in-law, Ronnie Barnett of Brighton, IL.
Barry was preceded in death by his father, Robert Aldridge; a son, Dustin Aldridge; and a brother-in-law, Steve Nagel.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Funeral services will be Monday, May 16, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery in Fosterburg, IL.
Memorials may be made to Pound Pets in Granite City.