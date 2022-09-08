Barend Horn

Barend Petrus Horn, commonly known as “David”, of Edwardsville, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital.
He was born on August 22, 1960 in Durban, KZN, South Africa, son of Barend Petrus and Dina Johanna Susanna (Van Brakel) Horn.
David loved to sit outside enjoying nature and its beautiful surroundings. He loved working on the yard, making sure that is always looked neat and clean. He loved feeding and watching the birds, seeing how close they come to him without fear, especially the hummingbirds. He enjoyed boating and fishing on the lake, the news, driving to Pere Marquette Park, and when able, walking through the trails. David was somewhat of a homebody, he loved his quiet time, he always said that was his time to think, meditate and to speak to the Lord. During David’s younger years, he lived in Holland, visited Israel for a year, Italy for 3 months, hiked the entire coast of Africa with his friend, and started to travel the US, his goal was to see every state.
He is survived by his partner of 7 years, Anna Jacobs of Edwardsville; daughter Roxanne Jamie Horn of South Africa; sister Martha Albers of South Africa; grandchildren Robyn and Slade of South Africa; niece Melody Olivier, who had a personal connection with David and helped him during his time of need; and other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with his parents, David is preceded in death by his brother Michael Horn; and brother-in-law Alistair Albers.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded after the service.
Memorials can be made to Anna Jacobs.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com