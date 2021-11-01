Barclay "Barry" R. Goodwin Jr., 79, passed away at 11:21 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at home with his loving wife by his side.
He was born on July 29, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Barclay R. and Ruth Naomi (Smith) Goodwin Sr.
Barry married Carol "Jackie" Hentzell on December 31, 1988, at Santa Rosa, California. She survives.
Barry and Jackie worked in the Financial Industry and the Cellular Industry and owned and operated cellular companies until their retirement.
Barry enjoyed surfing off the coast of Southern California, playing tennis and organizing Tennis Tournaments, and was an avid snow skier and water skier.
Barry is survived by a daughter, Darcy Goodwin of Parker, Arizona; a son, Douglas (Laura) Hughes of Spokane, Washington; and two grandsons, Zachary Hughes and Nicholas Hughes.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday November 6, 2021, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Godfrey, Illinois.
Memorial Services will be held at 4 p.m. with Reverend Patrick Thatcher officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society and/or Lymphoma Society.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Barclay "Barry" R Goodwin Jr., please visit ourSympathy Store.