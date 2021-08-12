Barbara Veronika Wieneke, 70, passed away at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at her home.
Born Feb. 21, 1951 in East St. Louis, IL, she was a daughter of John and Claudine (Seidler) Voke.
She married Fred Wieneke May 9, 1970 in Belleville. He survives.
Barbara loved spending time with her grandkids, attending gospel concerts, and was a lifelong Cardinals baseball fan. She loved flowers and floral arrangements, purple ones in particular.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Stacey (Nicholas) Spears of Worden; a son, Matthew (Ashley) Wieneke of Alton; two grandchildren, Lilith and Cole; and three sisters, Patsy London of Waterloo, IL, Elizabeth (Ron) Blackburn of Albers, IL, and Rosemary Voke of Belleville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, JoAnn Ohlendorf; and two brothers, Floyd and Russell Voke.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11 a.m. until services begin at noon.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
