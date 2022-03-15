Barbara Tinman

Barbara J. Tinman, 90, passed into glory at 10 pm, March 12, 2002, surrounded by her family.
Born November 26, 1931 in Lexington, SC, the daughter of John and Esther (Senterfeit) Burkett.
Barb was married to Bill Tinman for 50 years prior to his death in February of 2000.
She touched many people throughout her life, as her home was always open to friends and family. Everyone that came into her home was treated as family. She was a long-time member of Bettendorf Christian Church in Bettendorf, IA, serving God with her hospitality and words of encouragement whether a card or phone call.
In most recent years, she attended Wells Covenant Church in Des Moines, IA and First Christian Church in Wood River, IL.
Barbara is survived by her children, Betty (Jim) Pauley, Carol (Walter) McCaslin, Johna (Charles) Foster, Bill, Jr. (Sandi) Tinman, Brad (Rochelle) Tinman; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; son-in-law, James Taylor; plus several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Ginny Taylor.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate and honor her on April 2, 2022 from 4-6 pm at the Bettendorf Christian Church, 3487 Towne Pointe Dr., Bettendorf, IA 52722.
Memorials are suggested in her memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org).
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with local arrangements.