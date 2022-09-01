Barbara Rea

Barbara Ann Rea, 83, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday August 30, 2022, with family by her side. She was born February 11, 1939, in Litchfield, IL. to Frank and Gladys (Mercer) Dona.
On May 23, 1964, she married Larry G. Rea. Barbara and Larry had 58 great years together. They enjoyed traveling the U.S., Cruising, and trips to the country. Having many laughs with family and good friends. She treasured her monthly luncheons with her 1957 Wood River High School classmates.
She was a loving, kind, caring and giving wife, mother, grandmother, soon to be a great grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Barbara treasured her family and loved spending time with them. Her grandchild was her pride and joy, and oh how she loved her grand dogs.
Barbara worked as bank teller until she met the love of her life. Larry came to her window just so he could talk to her. She eventually stopped working to take on her new full-time position as wife and mother.
Barbara found joy in helping others. She babysat her brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, and friends’ children. She was always the first to volunteer for her daughter’s school function.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her two Daughters, Catherine Rea of Wood River, IL., Michelle (Tim) Valentine of Holliday Shores, IL; one grandchild, Haley Cummins and soon to be great-grandchild Rosemarie Cummins; many nephews, nieces and great nephews and great nieces.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Gladys Dona; one sister, Frances Elaine Dona; three brothers, Frank Lyle Dona; Wilbur Dale Dona; Thomas Michael Dona.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 04, 2022; 12:00 until 2:00 P.M. Her Celebration of Life will follow at Alton Wood River Sportsman’s Club 03:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Siteman Cancer Center Washington University. Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.