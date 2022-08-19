Barbara Painter

Barbara Joann Painter, 81, died at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born February 5, 1941 in Toronto, Ohio, she was the daughter of Floyd and Vera Belle (Marrow) Rudder. She retired as the owner/operator of BJ Booking. Mrs. Painter was a Cub Scout Leader and a PTA Officer. Surviving are three daughters, Cherry Flynn of Alton, Sandra Brandon (Keith) of Granite City, and Charlotte Gann of Wood River, two sons, David Painter (Barbara) of Livingston, IL, and Ray Painter. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, Alicia, Alex, Joshua, Jacob, Jason (Cathy), Christine, Zach, Mike and Nathan, 11 great grandchildren, a brother, Bill Rudder (Donna) of Ohio, her Uncle Harry of Ohio and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Davey and Colin, and five siblings. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Noffsinger Cemetery, Mulberry Grove, IL. Memorial may be made to the Metro East Humane Society, 8495 IL 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
- Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes
- Murder investigations in St. Clair County
- Meth dealer sentenced in Macoupin County
- Governor Pritzker brings $3 million check for Wedge Innovation Center in Alton
- Wood River hires manager for new rec center
- Two injured in crash on College Avenue
- Hazardous waste drop off site open Friday
- Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
- New taco restaurant coming to Wood River