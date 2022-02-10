Barbara Morris

Barbara Kay Morris, 77, of Brighton, passed away the morning of Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at OSF St. Anthony Healthcare Center.
She was born September 5, 1944, in Hannibal, Missouri, to the late Estel Leonard and Glenna (Jennings) Guthrie.
Barbara married Deward Morris in Pleasant Hill, Illinois, on June 15, 1963. The two enjoyed 57 years of marriage together until his passing July 1, 2020. Together, Barbara and Deward owned and operated Sarges Pizza from 2002 until 2007. Barbara, prior to retirement, worked for State Farm Insurance as a secretary for 40 years. Barbara’s family will remember her love for crafting and raising horses and peacocks.
She will be missed by her children, Dee (Chris Althage) Morris of Brighton, Jeffery (Joyce) Morris of Alton, Jerald Morris of Godfrey; grandchildren, Megan Delozier, Zachary Morris, Ariel Morris, Kyle Morris; four great grandchildren; one sister, Cindy Clark; one brother, Lynn (Shirley) Guthrie; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Timothy Guthrie.
Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Memorials in Barbara’s name may be made to William M. BeDell ARC.
