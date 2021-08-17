Barbara Lou Smith, 80, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born Jan. 25, 1941 in Little Rock, AR, she was a daughter of Frank and Lucille (McCleland) Leavenworth. She married Ralph M. “Mike” Smith Sept. 27, 1957 in East Alton. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2010.
Barbara enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Mississippi Valley Garden Club. She liked dancing, eating out and attending the Alton Little Theater with her friends. She also enjoyed fishing, crocheting and sewing. She was a lifetime member of the NRA. Above all, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren very much.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Smith of Brighton and Steven Smith of Wilsonville, IL; seven grandchildren, Tony and David Watt, Makala Bandy, Jeffrey Smith, Danielle Siudyla, Ava Smith and Derek Smith; five great grandchildren, Valentine, Malcom, Sammy, Lucas, Patton and Huck; and a brother, Scott (Wendy) McCleland of Florida.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Dawn Smith Watt; four sisters, Juanita Sutter, Annebelle McClain, Delene Wallace, and Billie Jo Stafford; and two brothers, Claude and Carl McCleland.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 21 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until memorial services begin at 12 p.m.
Private burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com