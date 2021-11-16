To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Barbara Jean Windmiller please visit our Sympathy Store.
Barbara Jean Windmiller, 89, died at 8:47 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born January 20, 1932 in Alton, she was the daughter of Glen and Florence (Atkins) Hewlett. Barbara baked pies for Woolworth’s in downtown Alton before starting her family. She was a Girl Scout Leader and of the Baptist faith. On January 8, 1949 she married Everett Ralph Windmiller in East Alton. He preceded her in death on September 12, 1998. Surviving is a daughter, Karen Hunter (Alan) of Lewis, Iowa, two sons, Kevin Windmiller of Godfrey and Kenny Windmiller (Jill) of Bethalto, five grandchildren, Shane Bruns, Charles Bruns III, Wendy Hunter Williams, Russell Windmiller (Kasha) and Justine Windmiller (Sydney), and seven grandchildren, Josie Piper, Savanna Bruns, Hunter Williams, Miles Windmiller, Audrey Windmiller, Cambria Windmiller, and Sutton Windmiller. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Abigail Jean Bruns, a brother, Glen Hewlett Jr., and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Claire M. and Charles Spooner and Florence and Danny Earnhardt. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Reverend Sonny Renken officiating. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
