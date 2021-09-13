Barbara Jean (Titus) Schultz, 79, passed away at 11:20 pm on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.
She was born on July 31, 1942, in Mounds, IL; the daughter of Lowell Titus and Verna "Louise" Talley.
Barbara married Daniel Roy Schultz on May 23, 1959, in Mound City, IL; he preceded her in death on July 30, 1999.
Barbara worked as a School Bus Driver for Bethalto School District from more than 20 years. She was a member of the Humane Society of US and loved animals. She was a room mother at her son’s schools, a member of the Bethalto Women's Club and the Royal Neighbors of America. She loved to cook, was a talented pianist and loved traveling with her husband and family.
Barbara is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott (Deana) Schultz and Mark (Martha) Schultz; two grandsons, Jacob Schultz and Nathan Schultz; one granddaughter, Heather Moore, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Alan (Candy) Talley and Jeffery (Lori) Talley; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carolyn (Herman) Brennecke, several nieces and nephews, two special young men, Mick Collins, Kenny Freidline, and special friends, Carol and Buck Kinnison.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Gilbert Talley; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Gloria (Tom) Strandberg and Pat (Ed) Hannan,
Visitation will be Tuesday September 14, 2021, from 4 to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto where funeral services will be held Wednesday September 15, 2021, at 10 am with Rev. Mary Lawrence.
Burial will take place in the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to 5A's Humane Society.
