Barbara Jean Raymond, 79, of East Alton passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 20, 1942 in Wood River. She married Richard Raymond June 3, 1961. Barbara was a graduate of East Alton Wood River Class of 1960. Barbara was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River.
In her free time she enjoyed painting, fishing, reading, gardening and spending time with her beloved dog Sasha.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard Raymond of East Alton; sons, Michael D. (Lisa) Raymond of Wood River and Kevin L. Raymond of St. Louis; three grandchildren, Andrew Raymond, Cassidy Stanton and Kayla Harrison (Isaac Morckel); great grandchildren, Kaden Harrison, Jace Stanton, Willow Stanton, Lukas Morckel and Brooklyn Morckel; brother, Robert Borman and half-brother, Richard Borman of Cottage Hills.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Garnita (Durham) Borman and father, Robert Borman.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Paynic home for Funerals in East Alton is entrusted with professional services. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.