Barbara Kay Gaskins, 80 of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away on November 3, 2022, at her home.
Barbara was born July 14, 1942, to Wesley and Zettie (Oliver) Rash in East St. Louis, Illinois. She worked for Continental Can Company for many years before retiring.
She loved her animals, especially her cats. Barbara enjoyed collecting Disney paraphernalia, shopping and spending money. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and was a huge Elvis fan.
Survivors include her son, Gary (Joni) Gaskins of Granite City, Illinois; daughter, Renee Bowlin of Godfrey, Illinois; friend and caregiver, Kene Turcott of Godfrey, Illinois; brother, Bob (Kathy) Rash of Crozet, Virginia; granddaughter, Ariana; granddaughter-in-law Jenna; great grandchildren, Saint and Stone; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; half brother, George Rash; and sister, Janet Rash.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10:00 a.m until 12:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. A celebration of life will take place at 12:00 p.m. with Chaplain Gail Mueller and Almeda Lahr-Well officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to BJC Hospice.