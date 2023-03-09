Barbara Jane Edgar, 83, of Wood River, passed away at 3:40 a.m., Friday March 3, 2023 at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy in Alton.
Born on March 8, 1939 in Wood River, she was one of nine children of the late Roy Andrew and Ethel (Sinam) Davis, Sr.
Barbara had been employed at Owens Glass Co. in Alton until it closed then she was employed at Owens Brockway Machine Shop in the Shipping and Receiving department in Godfrey before retiring.
Survivors include, one daughter Joyce M. & Clay Brueggeman of East Alton; one son, Jeffrey A. Edgar, Sr. of Wood River; four grandchildren, Courtney Brueggeman, Jordan Brueggeman, Jeffrey Edgar, Jr., Joshua Edgar, Sr.; five great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Edgar III, Jensen Edgar, Jade Edgar, Joshua Edgar, Jr., Jerrett Edgar.
Along with her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one son, Jay Dean Edgar; four sisters, Dorothy Nisler, Lucille Heathcott, Sarah Lenhardt, Shirley Oden; four brothers, Roy A. Davis, Jr., Calvin (Snuffy) Davis, Richard Davis, James Davis.
A life celebration for Barbara will begin at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River with services following at 1:00. Rev. Stephen Gray will officiate.
Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hope Animal Rescue in Alton.
Condolences at www.grayfuneralhomeinc@gmail.com