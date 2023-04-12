Barbara Sue Coleman, 88, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Highland, Illinois passed away at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Meridian Village Memory Care in Glen Carbon. She was born February 19, 1935, in Highland, a daughter of the late Selmar and Marilyn Pabst. She married Ronald L. Coleman Sr. on November 7, 1959, at the First Presbyterian Church in Champaign, Illinois and he passed away on November25, 2016. She retired as a High School teacher from the Granite City School District after over 30 years of dedicated service in education. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City and was active through the years with the P.E.O. She enjoyed her days of gardening and cooking and cherished her grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. Barbara is survived by two sons, Ronald L. Coleman Jr. and wife, Dianna of Huntington Beach, California and Randall L. Coleman of Granite City; a daughter, Rachel L. Sorenson and husband, Kip of Edwardsville; five grandchildren, Madison Sorenson, Mason Sorenson, Mimi Sorenson, Cody Coleman and Cassandra Coleman; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Lockstrom. In celebration of her life, cremation rites will be accorded and a service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Highland City Cemetery in Highland, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Granite City or Glen Carbon. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
