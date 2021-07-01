Barbara Coffman, 89, passed away at 9:55am on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 8, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Orville E. and Cleo E. (Quinlan) Cheely. She married Willis Dean Coffman on July 22, 1951, in Wood River, and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2015. Survivors include a daughter: Paula Cook of Collinsville, a son: Richard Coffman of Tucson, Arizona, two grandchildren: Deanna McMahan of Cottage Hills, Jason and Lisa Cook of Highland, four great grandchildren: Chas McMahan, Taylar McMahan, Isaac Cook, Makayla Cook, a sister: Frances “Bub” Carter of Missoula, Montana, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A sixty plus year member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River, Barb loved painting, sewing, square dancing, making square dancing clothes, gardening, singing, playing the handbells, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson: Derrick Coffman, a brother: Gordon Cheely, and a nephew: Steven Carter.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10am until time of services at 11am on Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Pastor David Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River.