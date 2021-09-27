Barbara Campbell, 87, of Wood River passed away peacefully Friday, September 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 19, 1933 in Alton to Anthony and Ann (Zagar) Avramovich. She married John Campbell on Oct. 4, 1952 in Wood River; he preceded her in death in 2014.
Barbara was retired from the Wood River Police Department, where she worked as a dispatcher and in records for 39 years. She was a graduate of Roxana High School and in her early years enjoyed roller skating and bowling. More recently, she enjoyed bingo and trips to the casino. She loved the holidays and always had an open door policy. There was not a single person she would not help. She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church
She is survived by her 7 children, Timothy (Donna) Campbell, Ronald (Kerry) Campbell, Kathy (Ron) Boucher, Christine (Eliot) Gray, Barbara Campbell, Lisa Campbell, and Kirk Campbell, grandchildren, Brady (Niki) Arview, Josh (Holly) Campbell, Lindsay Campbell, Tara Gray, Melissa (Melissa) Nichols, Jacob (Stephanie) Gray, Ryan (Morgan) Gray, Samantha (Vincent) Steele, Kellen Campbell and Alex & Kaylee Johnson, great-grandchildren, Braden, Bryer & Bristol Arview, Reed & Gage Campbell, Hunter Campbell, Landon English, Adelynn Martin, Avery Gray, Weston Wolfe, Soyyer, Sloan & Shiloh Nichols, Harper Gray, Peyton Gray and Nolan Steele, sister, Dorothy Roam, sister-in-law, Betty Campbell and numerous nieces, nephews & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 grandchildren, Jeremy & Heather Boucher, two brothers, Tom and Joe Avramovich, sister-in-law, Judy Avramovich and brother-in-law, Roy Roam.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River with Father Don Wolford as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Woodland Hills Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.