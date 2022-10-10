Barbara Byrd 92, of Godfrey, passed away peacefully October 8,
2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Ralph Byrd,
who passed in February 2022. She was the youngest and last
surviving sibling of eleven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children Michael Byrd, Danny Byrd and
Bonnie Byrd.
Barbara and Ralphs marriage was not only a loving and devoted
union but a true friendship as well.
As a mother, she made her children feel cherished, adored and
loved unconditionally. Besides loving her family, her passions
were her flower gardens, refinishing and refurbishing furniture,
innumerable DIY projects, writing poetry and spoiling her beloved
poodles.
Her sweet, loving nature will be sorely missed by all that loved and
knew her.
A private burial will be held at Bethany Cemetery in Godfrey.