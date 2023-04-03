Barbara Brenner-Hayes

Barbara (née Fones) Brenner-Hayes, 82, of Alton, IL., passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on November 21, 1940, in Alton, IL., the daughter of Cecil Sr. and Hilda (Springman) Fones. Barbara married David Hayes in Godfrey, IL. on August 22, 1994.
Barbara was a Marquette High School class of 1958 graduate. She worked at St. Joseph and Christian Northeast Hospital as a nurse and recovery room aid for over 25 years. Barbara was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. In addition, she was a life-long member of the Alton VFW Auxiliary, a retired member from the Machinist Union Club, as well as a member of the Alton Moose Lodge. She loved living life to the fullest, traveling when she could. She enjoyed to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Along with her husband, David, she is survived by two children, Roxanna Pearson of Alton, and Chad (Angel) Brenner of Bethalto; three siblings, Kathy (Dennis) Cranmer of Florida, Bob (Terri) Fones of Godfrey, and Mike Fones of Little Rock, AR..; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Cecil Fones Jr, Bill Fones, Ben Fones, and Kevin Fones; two sisters, Pat Helmkamp and Ernistine Thorp; two sons, Patrick Brenner and Kevin Brenner; and one grandson, Keith Brenner.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 4-7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Catholic Mass will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 10 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.