Barbara Bachman

Barbara Louise Bachman, 88, of Des Peres, MO passed peacefully surrounded by her children on Friday, March 17, 2023. She is survived by two sons, Steve (Rebekah) of Amarillo, TX and Mike (Jennifer Williams) of Des Peres; and nephew Dale Chamberlain and family.
Barbara was one of four children born to Leslie and Lucille (Tingley) Chamberlain in Alton, IL. After her graduation from Alton High School in 1952, she worked at the Mississippi Lime Company to help support her mother and brothers after the death of her father. On May 11, 1957, she married Gerald Bachman in Alton with whom she shared 56 years of marriage before his death in 2014.
While Gerald pursued his doctorate in chemistry at Washington University, Barbara worked at Monsanto Co. where she continued until they started their family in 1962. She continued to support Gerald’s professional career and enjoyed accompanying him on trips around the United States and Europe. Barbara was a devoted mother, taking great pride and joy in her sons and creating a home where all were welcomed. Later, she became a valued member of the Parents as Teachers program in the Kirkwood School District where she worked part-time until her retirement in 1994. She was tireless in support of her own and others’ children, their development and academic achievement.
Barbara will be remembered as a loyal and supportive wife and mother who managed her household with love, humor and laughter and was proud to have been a consummate boy-mom, maintaining permanent and loving friendships with her sons and daughter-in-law. Her lifelong sense of humor remained with her until the last hours of her life. She was an excellent cook, an avid reader, a fierce Scrabble competitor, an enthusiastic bird-watcher, a valued mentor, and a treasured friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, son Gregory, two brothers, Wayne and Gary, and an infant sister, Judy. As per her wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com