Barbara Ann Whitlow, age 78, passed away November 9, 2021 at 5:23 pm with her family by her side.
She was born November 25, 1942 in Mason City, IL, the daughter of Robert and Pauline (Thomas) Whitlow.
Barbara had retired from Challenge Unlimited in 2020 where she had worked as a 30 years. She was a breast cancer survivor since 1998 a fact that she was proud of and chose the Breast Cancer Association as her memorial.
She is survived by her siblings, Clara Crist (Konnie) of Hindsboro, IL, James Whitlow of Canton, OH, Nancy Whitlow of Charleston, IL, Don Whitlow (Marilyn) of Moweaqua, IL, Brenda O’Laughlin of Tuscola, IL, Debbie Williams (Chris) of Vandalia, IL, Kay Link of Finley, IL, Theresa Whitlow of Champaign, IL and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held November 16, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Funeral services will be held November 16, 2021 at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Mildred Walker officiating.
Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery following the services
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home will oversee arrangements.
