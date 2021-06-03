Barbara Ann (Rynders) Gibbons, 82, Godfrey, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 2 in her home surrounded by her children holding her hands.
She was born on September 10, 1938, in Alton, the daughter of Frank W. and Sabina (Berghoff) Rynders. The importance of family was there from the beginning: growing up with five older brothers and one younger sister. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic Parochial Grade School and graduated from Marquette Catholic High School. Her lifetime service of positively influencing lives began when she taught third grade at St. Mary’s Parochial Grade School, second grade at St. Ambrose Parochial Grade School, and then as a full-time homemaker.
She married John W. Gibbons on November 26, 1959, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Together, they built a life of love and dedication to each other and their family. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2019: a lasting, special memory before John’s passing in 2020.
She is survived by her three children, Matthew (Kelli) Gibbons of Bloomington, Il, Andrew (Carla) Gibbons of Altona, Il, and Jennifer (Jeffrey) Pomranka of Loveland, CO; nine grandchildren, Katie (Travis) Miller, Conner Gibbons, Ella Gibbons, Annabeth Gibbons, Charlie Gibbons, Gracie Gibbons, IdaMae Gibbons, Olivia Pomranka, and Mia Pomranka; two great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Gibbons, her brothers: Ellis, Jim, Harold, Tom, and Bob Rynders, and her sister, Mary Gross.
Barbara was a woman of devout faith, service, and volunteerism. She was an active member at her parish church, St. Ambrose, in Godfrey. Barbara shared her love of music and her faith through singing soprano in St. Ambrose’s choir and as a solo cantor. She also served others by teaching them how to serve through her countless hours with the Boy Scouting Program serving as Cub Scout Den Mother, and then with the Girl Scouting Program serving as volunteer troop organizer, troop leader, and neighborhood chair. She was awarded the Thanks Patch, the highest award for an adult volunteer in Girl Scouting, and was given a lifetime membership in the Girl Scouts of America at her retirement.
Most importantly, Barbara will be remembered by the names of Mom, Grandma, Ga, and Aunt Barb. A woman of selflessness, strength, and loyalty, she was the person her family knew would be there for them and would always lend a helping hand. Barbara created a home full of love where prayers were said, favorite food was prepared, many, many board games were played, and family was celebrated. Her expertise in sewing created many clothes and costumes. Each stitched with love that only a mom or grandma can do. Her artistic talent led her to paint many canvases and holiday decorations that brought beauty to her home and her family’s homes. Through holiday gatherings, family reunions, cheering at many athletic events, and attending other numerous activities, her children and grandchildren knew she was there for them. Lives were blessed by all who were loved by her. Barbara’s loving influence will carry on with her family for many generations to come.
A Vigil with Prayer Service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Visitation will continue until 6:00 PM.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10 AM on Monday, June 7, 2021, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steve Janoski and Deacon Bill Kessler will officiate.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, an organization that Barbara and John held dear to their hearts. May their legacy help this organization continue to do faithful service.
