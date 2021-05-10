Barbara Ann Robertson, age 87, of Godfrey, passed away Friday morning, May 7, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Barbara was born December 30,1933 in Alton to Dwight Harold and Mamie (Taylor) Radliff. She married Hewitt A. Robertson in 1953.
Barbara worked at Olin Corporation as a machinist. She was lifetime member of Women of the Moose, member of the VFW and served as Committee Chairman of the Machinist Union.
In addition to her husband, Hewitt; she is survived by three children, Deborah (Don) Lovell, WM. D. (Terry) Robertson, and Max Robertson; one brother, Carl (Dorris) Radliff; five grandchildren Doug Lovell, Tina (Kurt) Schutz, Tony (Jodie) Muffo, Kelli (Ryan) Angleton and Trenton Robertson; ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by Ryli and Ryker, her pride and joys.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Max Downs and John E. Downs; and a sister, Evelyn Weatherholt.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 4 to 7 pm at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Funeral Service will be Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 12 pm at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens.
A Luncheon will follow at the Alton Moose Lodge.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Mooseheart.
