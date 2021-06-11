Barbara Ann Molloy, 80, died on the evening of November 10, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton after a short but courageous battle with COVID. Due to the pandemic, the funeral mass was postponed.
Barb was born on January 3, 1940 in Alton to Robert and Genevieve (Arnold) Redd. She attended St. Patrick’s grade school where she met her husband, Michael Molloy, Sr. She graduated from Marquette Catholic High School. She married Mike on November 4,1961 and the two were the parents of four beautiful children. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
Barb dedicated many years to her career as a nursing home administrator. She was a friend to all and never met a stranger. She had an infectious laugh and a smile that could light up any room.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Ridings (Stephen) of Alton; two granddaughters, Emily Freeman (Bobby Trnavsky) of St. Louis, MO and Abigail Freeman (Spencer Bosoluke) of Bozeman, MT; a cousin, Rosemary Richey; a sister-in-law, Jan Molloy; brothers-in-law, Richard Renard and Tom Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; infant daughter, Melissa; son Michael James Jr.; parents; mother-in-law, Opal Molloy; father-in-law, Weston Molloy; brother-in-law, Timothy Molloy Sr.; and sisters-in-law, Patricia Wilson and Kay Renard.
On June 3rd, 2021, Barb’s oldest daughter, Michelle, passed away suddenly. The two had an inseparable bond and were only able to be apart for seven short months. A joint Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be held at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Michelle Rose Molloy, 58, passed away suddenly on the evening of June 3, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Michelle was born on December 1, 1962 in Alton to Michael and Barbara (Redd) Molloy. She attended Alton public schools and graduated from Granite City High School in 1983.
Although Michelle lived with cerebral palsy, she never allowed her disability to hold her back. She was a dedicated St. Louis Cardinal’s fan. She rarely missed watching a game and enjoyed attending Spring Training in Jupiter, FL with her family.
She is survived by her sister, Jennifer Ridings (Stephen) of Alton; two nieces, Emily Freeman (Bobby Trnavsky) of St. Louis, MO and Abigail Freeman (Spencer Bosoluke) of Bozeman, MT; a cousin, Rosemary Richey; an aunt, Jan Molloy; uncles, Richard Renard and Tom Wilson; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Melissa; brother Michael James Jr.; grandparents Robert and Genevieve Redd; grandparents, Weston and Opal Molloy; uncle, Timothy Molloy Sr.; and aunts, Patricia Wilson and Kay Renard.
Michelle and her mother had an inseparable bond and were only able to be apart for seven short months. Barb’s funeral mass was postponed due to the COVID pandemic. A joint Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be held at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton, IL.
