Barbara Ann Greenwood, 57, of Alton, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.
She was born February 23, 1964, in Alton, to the late Gerald and Margaret (Austin) Oulson.
On July 1, 1988, she married Ronald David Greenwood at Community Christian Church in Godfrey. He survives.
Barbara enjoyed horses, trap shooting, and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
In addition to her husband, Barbara will be missed by her daughter, Heather Greenwood of Jerseyville; sisters, Tracey (Chris) Blasa of Jerseyville, Brenda (Roy) Collins of Godfrey; nephew, Cole Marburger; niece, Heather (Hannon) Haggard; and great nephew, Levi Haggard.
She was additionally preceded in death by her son, Brad Greenwood.
A private graveside service is to be held at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Godfrey.
Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Memorials in Barbaras name may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.