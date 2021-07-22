Barbara Anita Wyzard, 63, died at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at her home in Alton. Born February 19, 1958 in Alton, she was the daughter of William M. and Frances A. (Percy) Manus Sr. On November 15, 2000 she married Ralph E. Wyzard in Tennessee. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2005. Surviving are two daughters, Belinda (Sheldon) Willis of Alton and Amanda (Larry Morrison) Merrell of Pinckneyville, son-in-law, Jeffrey Merrell, 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, William M. (Shelia) Manus Jr. of Wood River and a sister, Amey (Troy) Fraser of Cottage Hills. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Gent Funeral Home. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
