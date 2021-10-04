Barbara A. Berry of Alton passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Barb was the daughter of Preston and Adele Chalk. She married William “Pete” Berry on April 29, 1973. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2015.
Barb was a personal banker for many years, retiring from Associated Bank in 2012. She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. She loved to read, work word searches, and spend time at her second home in Bennett Spring, MO.
In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Stork.
She is survived by: nephew, Billy Stork (Laura), nieces Sue Kern (Matthew), and Jennifer Drury (David); great niece, Hayley Kern (Jeff Moon), and great nephew, Preston Stork, Also surviving our brother-in-law, Bill Stork (Bonnie), Steve Berry, and sisters-in-law, Patricia Shafer and Linda Horn.
Visitation will be from 4pm until time of a memorial service at 6 pm on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, with Rev. Jerry MeCaskey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gent Funeral Home.
Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
