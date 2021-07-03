Barb “Babs” (Schelm) Crammond, 64, of Godfrey, IL. passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 5:20am with her family by her side. She was born in Alton to the late Donald and Ruth Ann (Neely) Schelm on December 23rd, 1956. She married Mark Crammond on April 24, 1981, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Alton, IL. He survives.
Barb worked in the casino industry, as a Director of Risk Management, for over 30 years and retired in 2019. She was a loving wife, mother and Nana and enjoyed spending time with her family and singing at church. She was a devout Catholic, with a special devotion to Our Blessed Mother, and recited the rosary daily. She loved reading about her Catholic faith and was a member of St. Matthew’s and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Sara Crammond and Ann (Alex) Pulido; granddaughters, Gianna and Lucia Pulido; sister, Ellen (Steve) Miller; brothers, Mark (Brenda) Schelm and Steve (June) Schelm; brothers and sisters in law, Tom and Jan Crammond, Randy and Lynn Crammond, Laurie and Ron Fitzwater and Jennifer and Rick Gentry. As well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends and her beloved dog Brody. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her father and mother-in-law, Robert and Pat Crammond, sister-in-law Kathie Rain, nephew Timothy Crammond and grandson, Michael Pulido.
Her family wishes to extend a special thank you to her cousin, Jill Emmons, and all the wonderful staff at OSF Moeller Cancer Center in Alton, as well as the outstanding team of doctors and nurses in Parkview Tower and Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until time of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Fr. Paul Nguyen, OMV and Deacon Jim Schwartzkopf officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey, IL. Memorials may be made to OSF Moeller Cancer Center and The Captain Jake Ringering Memorial. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of the arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com