“Babe” (Rosella) Dougherty

Babe Dougherty, 95, formerly of Alton, passed into the glory of Heaven on Saturday, February 5, at The Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto. She was born on October 17, 1926, in Harrisburg, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Lee and Gertie Ledbetter. She married the love of her life, George O. Dougherty on December 26, 1945 when they eloped. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2011. She was also preceded in death by ten siblings. Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law; Lee Ann and Gary Tedrick of Godfrey, Illinois, Patty and Dennis Adams of Alton, Illinois, and Nancy and Mark Leady of Alton, Illinois. She was also survived by eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. She was a pastor’s wife for over fifty years, a role she excelled in and loved. She was also a homemaker and mother extraordinaire. Babe loved to cook and she would make the best Thanksgiving dinner. She was an excellent seamstress, even making her daughters’ wedding gowns. Her homemaker skills were out of this world. Babe doesn’t leave a chest full of expensive jewelry, but she does leave a legacy of love, of service to God, and a family who honors her and who strive to carry her legacy to the next generations. She was a spiritual pillar wherever she attended church. It was impossible to ignore her love of people. In a celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4pm until time of service at 7pm on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Bethalto Church of God, with Reverend Jeff Rush as officiant. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is entrusted with arrangements. A private family burial will be held at Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Memorials are suggested for Bethalto Church of God in Bethalto.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com