B. JoAnn Paulda died unexpectedly 1:20 pm, Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the emergency room at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born in Alton, she was the daughter of Edward and Laura (Bailey) Kitzmiller.
She graduated from Alton Sr. High School in 1953, attended Shurtleff College, Lewis& Clark Clark Community College and Southwestern Illinois College (where she earned her CNA Certification). Jo retired after 20 years as a Home Healthcare Nurses Aide for St. Anthony's Hospital.
She enjoyed reading and discussing the Bible hope with others, playing cards, spending time with her family and friends (especially luncheons), and watching her favorite TV programs.
JoAnn was a faithful member of the Metropolitan Congregation of Jehovah's Witness.
She will be dearly missed by her five children, Cara (Maurice "Marty") Armstead, John Paulda, Linda Spencer (Robert Johnson), Daniel (Amy) Paulda, Tammy (Raymond) Schutte; 10 grandchildren, David Spencer, Jr., Heather Hausman, Adam Paulda, Nick Paulda, Shea Radcliff, Megan Paulda, Matthew Paulda, Kristi Schutte, Raymond Schutte, Jr., Cassandra Schutte; seven great grandchildren and a "bonus" great granddaughter; and an uncle, aunt, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, many cherished friends, and fur companions.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, George, Edward, Jr., Richard William "Bill", Gerald, and Franklin "Frank"; and former husband, Leonard "Sonny" Paulda.
The family would like to extend a special "Thanks" for the wonderful medical and personal care Jo received over the past years from Drs. Kevin Boyd, Andrew Kazdan, Erik Daniels, Joe Hopper, Kyle Shepperson, John Felder, John Stirton, Tricia Clayton and all of the "Help-At-Home" homemakers.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 pm, Saturday, February 19 at the Moose Lodge, 526 E. Delmar, Godfrey, IL 62035.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: JW.org, a local animal shelter or humane society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.