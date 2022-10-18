Armin William Bernhardt, 69, after a quick battle with cancer, went home to the Lord at 7:42 pm, Sunday, October 16, 2002 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his son, Shawn Bernhardt and sister, Virginia Singleton by his side.
Born September 26, 1953 in Alton, he was the son of Lydle L. and Esther L. (Kuethe) Bernhardt.
Surviving are a son, Shawn Bernhardt of Bethalto; daughter, Erica (Gene) Wallace of Bethalto; grandson, Van Wallace; brother, Dale (Carol) Bernhardt of Livingston; sisters, Virginia Singleton of Moro, Mary Ann (Jack) Brandon of Springfield; sister-in-law, Janet Bernhardt of Litchfield; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary and Ronnie Bernhardt; and brother-in-law, Wayne Singleton.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wood River VFW Post at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to his son, Shawn Bernhardt or Marks Mortuary in Wood River for expenses.