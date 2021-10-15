Arlene L. Kline went to be the Lord on October 14, 2021 at her home in Bethalto.
Arlene was born on January 28, 1939 in Livingston, IL, the daughter and first of three children of the late Lorene and Harold Heeren. She was a 1953 graduate of Highland High School. She married Donald E. Kline in New Douglas, IL on April 27, 1957.
She was a full time stay at home mom prior to being employed as a secretary of Joel Elam, CPA in East Alton for several years. One of the joys in her life was serving as a pianist and organist for the First Christian Church in Bethalto and the Wood River Christian Church for many years.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Lorene (Salter) Heeren, her father Harold Heeren, and youngest brother Randy Heeren.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years Donald Kline of Bethalto, brother and sister in law: Allen “Jim” Heeren and Dottie Heeren of Livingston, a son and daughter in law: Jerry Kline and Rose (Schmitt) Kline of San Antonio, TX, a daughter: Tammy Kline of Fort Worth, TX, a granddaughter: Crystal (Kline) Taylor of New Braunfels, TX, a grandson: Justin Kline of Bay City, TX, and two great-grandsons: Hunter Taylor and Landon Taylor of New Braunfels, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 1 - 4 pm, Sunday, October 17th at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Funeral service will be held at 10 am, Monday at Wood River Christian Church.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorial gifts can be made to Wood River Christian Church.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com