Arlene Klaffer, 57, of East Alton passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at her home.
She was born June 27, 1964 in Bridgeton, New Jersey to Oscar and Delores (Coffey) Windle.
Arlene enjoyed crafts, painting, making floral arrangements and collecting knickknacks.
She is survived by her son, Nathan Windle of East Alton; daughter, Farryn (Daniel) Brown of Bethalto; two grandchildren, Rukia and Oscar and two sisters, Tina Kirkpatrick of Granite City and Patricia (Bill) Russo of Donnellson, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation services were entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.
Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com