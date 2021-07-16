Arlene Mabel Hall, age 79, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at her home, with her family by her side.
She was born in Alton, IL on January 24, 1942, the daughter of Ralph and Mabel (Klopmeier) Helmkamp. She married Ralph Hall at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill, IL on November 14, 1964. They were happily married 56 years.
Upon graduating from Bunker Hill High School (1960) she worked at Millers Mutual and Olin Winchester. She became a stay at home mom until she became an Avon Representative from 1970 until 1982. Arlene joined Mary Kay Cosmetics and had an illustrious 39-year career as a Sales Director, winning 17 cars, earning her place in the National Court of Sales 17 times, and earning her place in the National Court of Sharing. Arlene was a proud member of St. Paul Lutheran Church Wood River for 56 years. She enjoyed being in the choir and handbell choir as well as teaching Sunday school. Arlene was a loving wife, mother, and Nana to her grandchildren who selflessly devoted herself to her family and to God. Her grandchildren instinctively knew that “I can at Nana’s house”.
Arlene is survived by her husband, Ralph; daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Baggett; son, William (Sara) Hall all of Wood River, IL; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Allison) and Jessica Baggett, Katie, Jacob, and Logan Hall, Matthew and Kyle Yates; three sisters Louis (Jerry) Weidner of Bunker Hill, IL, Janet Gillis of Godfrey, IL, and Phyllis (John) Robinson of Bunker Hill, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Merrill and Helen Hall; brother-in-law, Ed Gillis; nephew, Ed Gillis Jr; niece, Amy Robinson; great nephew, Wyatt Robinson.
Arlene’s family wish to thank all the friends and family who shared food, sent flowers, and wrote cards to Arlene. As well as a special thank you to the OSF St. Anthony's Hospice staff for all of their care and support.
Visitation will be Monday, July 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. with service, Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River (1327 Vaughn Rd, Wood River, Illinois). Graveside service will follow at St James Cemetery 5662 IL-159, Edwardsville, IL 62025 with Rev. David Schultz officiating.
Memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran church in Wood-River, Illinois or KFUO Radio, the broadcast ministry of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.