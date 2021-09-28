Arlene Gusewelle, age 91, of Edwardsville, passed away on September 25, 2021 at Edwardsville Care Center. Born September 10, 1930, the daughter of the late Louis and Minnie (Dustman) Gusewelle. Arlene was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She was a dedicated supporter of all of her grandchildren's endeavors. She loved Cardinal baseball, gardening, bowling, traveling, baking and her dogs. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville where she participated in the Ladies Aid.
Arlene is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Rick Verdun, her grandchildren, Joshua, Bradley, Rachel and Lucas Verdun, and two sister-in-laws, Laverne Gusewelle and Evagene Gusewelle. She was preceded in death by her brothers and a sister-in-law, Walter Gusewelle, Lawrence Gusewelle and Norval and Marie Gusewelle.
Visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2nd. The funeral will follow with the Reverend John Shank officiating. Burial will be at Prairietown Cemetery following the service. Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Saksa Mateer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.