Arlene Augsburger

Arlene Frances Augsburger, 60, passed away 10:55 am, Monday, December 5, 2022 at her residence.
Born in Alton on August 16, 1962, she was the daughter of Cora (Card) Huff of Alton and the late Gerald Augsburger.
She had worked as a nursing aid at Liberty Village for 32 years.
Surviving are her mother; and a brother, Robert Huff, Jr. of Alton.
She was preceded in death her father; step-father, Robert Huff, Sr.; brother, Randy Scott; and sister, Sandy Ruth Augsburger.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held from 12 pm - 2 pm, Sunday, December 11 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to Shriner's Hospital for Children.