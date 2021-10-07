Arene Wiemers Burgess, 90, of Bethalto, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born in Chicago to George A. and Meta (Rademacher) Wiemers, and they preceded her in death. She married Charles “Chuck” E. Burgess on May 30, 1959, and he preceded her in death on April 27, 2015.
Also preceding her in death was her brother, George H. Wiemers.
Arene is survived by her sister, Malinda “Linda” Ratliff of Springfield; sister-in-law, Mickie; and 10 nieces and nephews, Cathrine, Andrew, Luke, Angela, Philip, Elizabeth, John, Roger, Joseph and Christopher.
She was raised in Menard County and attended the local schools. She graduated from Western Illinois University with Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in English. She started her teaching career in 1956 at East Peoria High School and retired from Edwardsville High School in 1982 due to health issues.
Arene was well-known among collectors for her numerous articles about antique furniture, vintage glassware, and quilts that were published in a variety of magazines and special interest publications, along with speaking at various conventions. She authored several books, three of which are published. Her wealth of knowledge is acknowledged by her longtime membership in the Mensa Foundation.
She was an active and longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.
Graveside Service: 10:45 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with Pastor Kale Hanson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto or to a charity of donor’s choice.