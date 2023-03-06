April R. Burch, 43, passed away on March 2, 2023 at 12:36 p.m. in the Emergency Department at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born May 16, 1979 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton, Illinois to Susan (Champlin) Midgett and Phil Burch, Sr. April graduated from Alton Senior High School in 1977 and furthered her education at CALC Institute of Technology where she became a Registered Medical Assistant. At the time of her death, she had been employed by Dr. Rai at BJC Neurology Medical Group in Alton for 12 years. She was previously employed by Shop N Save in Alton. Besides her mother, she is survived by her fiancé’ Brad Pyatt and daughter Kayleigh Pyatt, both of Alton, daughter Cianna Pyatt of East Alton, brother Phil Burch, Jr., aunts and uncles Cindy Bowers, Jack & Linda Champlin and Doug Burch as well as nieces and nephews MacKenzie, Jessalyn and Kendall McElyea, Elena, Mason and Paisley Holder, Alyssa, Canyon and Grayson Holder, Myah and Aidan Burch and Ryan Morton-Burch as well as numerous cousins that she loved very much. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Herschel and Dixie Burch, Norma Champlin, Jack Champlin; great-grandparents Everett and Clara Bailey, Lala and Tony Allred and a special great aunt, Dolores Sinclair. A memorial visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the 5 A’s Animal Shelter or Cardinal Glennon Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
