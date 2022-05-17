Antoinette Dinkelmann, 70, passed away at 7:32 am on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on December 11, 1951, at Fort Victoria in Rhodesia, Zimbabwe to Frans and Hester (Paulsen) Jacobs.
She married John Dinkelmann on December 19, 1970, in Tzaneen, South Africa. He survives.
Antoinette was passionate about health, wellness, and nutrition. She managed the office at Dinkelmann Health Center and relished the thousands of friendships with patients over the years. Outside of work, she enjoyed gardening, arts & crafts, needlework, and quilting.
In addition to her husband, Antoinette is survived by her mother, Hester Jacobs of Kleinzee, South Africa; two sons, Johan (Dee) Dinkelmann of San Antonio, TX and Frans Dinkelmann of Brighton, IL; four grandsons, Stevie Joe (Karaline) Dorman of San Antonio, TX, Hunter Dorman of Seattle, WA, Zadock Dinkelmann of Dallas, TX and Roston Dinkelmann of Brighton, IL; a granddaughter, Taylor Dinkelmann of San Antonio, TX; four brothers, Jack Jacobs of South Africa, Peter (Lindi) Jacobs of South Africa, Fanus (Annerien) Jacobs of South Africa and David (Stephanie) Jacobs of Chicago, IL.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frans Jacobs.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Pastor Terry McKenzie will officiate.
To accommodate family and friends from afar, the Memorial Service will be live streamed via Verkada Command.
Click here to celebrate Antoinette Dinkelmann. The link is live 15 minutes prior to service.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com