Tony married the former Mary Jo (Bergl) in 1973 in St. Louis, and she survives. Also surviving are five sons; John Jacobs (Julie) of Godfrey, Mike Jacobs (Brittani) of Smithton, IL, Eddie Jacobs (Erika) of Godfrey, Jerome Jacobs (Lauren) of Godfrey and Marty Jacobs of New York, one daughter; Mary Ellen Jacobs (Monique) of Los Angeles, 12 grandchildren and one sister; Sharon Jacobs. He was preceded in death by seven brothers; Darrell, Donald, Romeo, Virgil, Leroy, Larry and Fred Jacobs.
Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 pm on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steven Janoski officiating. Burial will be private. Memorials may be given to the St. Ambrose Community Outreach Fund. Online guestbook and additional information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
