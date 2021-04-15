Anthony John Stassi, 85, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at Riverside Nursing and Rehab in Alton.
Born December 23, 1935 in Wood River, he was the son of John and Ruth (Ellis) Stassi.
A U.S. Army veteran, he worked as an engineer for the State of Illinois and as a laborer for Labor Local #338 before retiring in 2000. Anthony served as a precinct committeeman for several years and also as the Alton Township Democratic Chairperson.
He will be remembered as a loving and caring family man.
On August 4, 1961 in Hillsboro, IL, he married Barbara Mitchell. She survives.
Surviving also are sons, Dan Stassi in Toronto, Canada, Larry (Nancy) Stassi of Alton; six grandchildren, Ryan, Rita, Randi, Tony, Jim and Maria; seven great grandchildren; brother, Bill Stassi of Jerseyville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, Wednesday, April 21 at Holy Angels Parish Church. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.